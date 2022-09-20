Submit Photos/Videos
Can you help officers find this missing runaway teen?

Mariah Simmons, 16.
Mariah Simmons, 16.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager with health issues.

16-year-old Mariah Simmons was last seen leaving her residence on Claflin Drive early Monday morning.

It is unknown what Simmons was last seen wearing.

If you see her or know of her location, please contact investigators at (803) 642-7620.

