1 person dead after crash on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash involving a tanker truck and another vehicle.

A Keysville man has died after an accident Monday evening on Peach Orchard Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the tanker truck was heading southbound on Peach Orchard Road when the tanker struck another vehicle parked on the side of the road, causing it to roll over.

The coroner has identified Kenneth Allen Key, 55, as the victim in the crash.

