Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 person dead after crash on Peach Orchard Road

Richmond County Sheriff's car
Richmond County Sheriff's car(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash involving a tanker truck and another vehicle.

A Keysville man has died after an accident Monday evening on Peach Orchard Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the tanker truck was heading southbound on Peach Orchard Road when the tanker struck another vehicle parked on the side of the road, causing it to roll over.

The coroner has identified Kenneth Allen Key, 55, as the victim in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor Heights Townhomes
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
High school football shootings
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County

Latest News

Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
One person dead following shooting in Emanuel County
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Richard Rogers
‘We do want to feel safe’: Witnesses describe shooting at homecoming event