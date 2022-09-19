Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert

Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman riding a bike in an Arizona desert made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a body was found in a suitcase.

A neighbor said the bicyclist posted on the Next Door app that she saw something disturbing, AZ Family reported.

She went back to the area when there was more daylight and said she found a knee and head sticking out of a suitcase.

Authorities later identified the woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Details about her death have not been disclosed.

An investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating vehicle death of Martinez man
Jasmin and Aamirah Allen
Deputies locate missing Augusta mom, and 2 year old daughter

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island on Sunday.
Some with ties to Puerto Rico poised to help after hurricane
Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton died surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
This image from the FBI shows Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban. He has...
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap