Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: App of the Day, Widgetsmith

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Apple released iOS 16, one of the most exciting new features is the ability to customize the iPhone lock and home screens.

Android fans have had this ability for years, and many iPhone users pleaded with Apple to do the same thing.

The new options offer plenty of ways to create a one-of-a-kind lock screen, but it’s still a bit limited. Now, a two-year-old app has surged to the top of the App Store rankings as people began tinkering with their screens and looking for more tools.

MORE | What the Tech: Helpful study apps for back-to-school

Widgetsmith is a virtual toolbox of iPhone screen customizations. It’s fairly simple to use and it has lots of YouTube video links within the app that show how to set them up.

To get started, we opened the Widgetsmith app and created a few circular widgets that we’ll place on the home screen.

You can create as many as you want to display weather information, different styles of time and temperature, calendar and reminder widgets, photos, and even website links.

MORE | What the Tech: Practice dialing 911 with your kids

Once you create your customized widgets, you can go back to your home screen to set them up. The phone needs to be unlocked, but you don’t have to swipe anywhere. Hard press the home screen. The screen that only shows the date and time, and then tap the ‘customize’ button at the bottom of the page.

Here you’ll find all of the available widgets you can add to that home screen. There is room below the time display to add up to four small circular widgets or a combination of two circular and one horizontal widget.

Facebook, Google, and Apple, among others, have their own widgets, but you can scroll down to the Widgetsmith app to choose the one you just created.

MORE | What the Tech: Learn more about the newest emojis

For example, we created a Widgetsmith widget to display our daily step count and progress toward my goal.

We also chose a weather conditions widget, one for the current moon phase and one with my website link. We then further customized my home and lock screen by choosing a photo from our camera roll, changing the font and color of the date and time display, and adding a filter to the photo.

Once we had it the way we liked, we hit ‘done’ in the top right corner of the screen. The learning curve for Widgetsmith is fairly short, but you may need to watch a couple of how-to videos to get started.

Widgetsmith is a free app with some limitations. A full version is $2/month. And all the Android users say, “yeah, Apple stole that from us too”.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
Deputies looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
Martinez man dies after truck overturns in Aiken County
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, school board on game shootings
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, school board on game shootings
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, school board on game shootings
Generic ambulance photo
Shooting leaves victim critically injured in Wilkes County