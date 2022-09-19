Submit Photos/Videos
‘We do want to feel safe’: Witnesses describe shooting at homecoming event

Phillencia Lott, Josey alumni class of 2006 and treasurer.
By Clare Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at T.W. Josey High School.

We talked to witnesses who say this will not overshadow their future homecomings.

The witness told us she thought someone was popping fireworks until she saw people running from the gym. She heard more gunshots, and that’s when it turned real.

MORE | Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School

“We’re like a big class a big family. All the proceeds go back to the school, so we would like to continue that,” said Phillencia Lott, Josey alumni class of 2006 and treasurer.

Lott says homecoming is a tradition and a chance for the older and younger generations to connect.

She describes the football tailgate as a big concert times 10.

MORE | Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game

“Everyone is giving hugs and blessings just to see everybody because everybody doesn’t get to come home every year,” she said.

Homecoming festivities halted after gunshots rang out, leaving people running for safety.

Tanay Johnson was another witness. She said, “The gunman was kind of coming through the crowd. Several people saw the guy holding the gun.”

Lott said: “Things of this nature have never happened at homecoming.”

Despite Saturday’s shooting, they say this will not break their school spirit for future homecomings but want more precautions to be taken.

“I don’t want this incident to overshadow anyone’s homecoming because it’s something we always look forward to every year,” she said.

Jamel Robinson
Jamel Robinson(Contributed)

The suspect in Saturday’s shooting, 19-year-old Jamel Robinson is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson said: “We do want to feel safe. We want to have some presence of safety or something to make us feel safe when we do attend these events in the future.”

MORE | Augusta high school football shootings: What we know

