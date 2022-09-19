Vice president to speak this week at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s fall convocation Tuesday.

The convocation starts at 1 p.m.

The visit comes less than a year after the president himself came to speak at the school, giving the December 2021 commencement address.

Harris also visited the university in 2019 while on the campaign trail.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” university President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women.”

School officials say attendance for the event will be limited to students, staff and invited guests.

Conyers called the visit “another milestone” for the school.

“This is truly a special time to be a Bulldog,” Conyers said.

