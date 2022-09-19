Veterans hospital invites public to participate in blood drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s continues its partnership with Shepeard Community Blood Center through a blood drive this Friday at the veterans hospital’s downtown campus.

Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs staff and community members are encouraged to participate in the event at 950 15th St.

It comes in response to significant blood shortages faced by health care facilities across the region and nation. Blood banks were hit hard when the pandemic shut down many blood drives that traditionally have kept the flow going. They’ve never quite recovered.

It also follows the recent reopening of blood donations from many veterans who’d been restricted from donating due to time spent in Europe decades ago. The concern was that their bodies may harbor the substances that cause the human form of mad cow disease. There was an outbreak in Europe before cattle were screened for the fatal disease than can be contracted by eating some infected meats.

Walk-ins and appointments are welcome at the blood drive. Anyone interested in making an appointment beforehand can call 706-737-4551.

