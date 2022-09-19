Update: Missing woman found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman, identified as Kacey Skeens.

Skeens, 34, was last seen on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on Ga-305, heading towards Keysville Community Store.

Skeens is five foot three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Skeens, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

