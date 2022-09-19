SRS contractor donates $10K to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, recently presented a $10,000 donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School.

The $10,000 grant will support the elementary school’s science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson presented the donation to Allendale County Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore and Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School Principal Sheila Leath, saying SRMC is proud to support Allendale County schools.

“This donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary is an investment in the future,” Olson said. “STEM teaching starts in elementary school, so we want to be a part of reaching these students at an early age.”

Gilmore stated that the donation will provide important STEM resources for classrooms.

“Our mission is to create an environment that ensures every student reaches a high level of academic achievement,” Gilmore said. “This donation is going directly to the students who need it most.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, which deals with nuclear materials, employs around 10,000 people and covers 310 square miles in parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.