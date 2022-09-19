Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SRS contractor donates $10K to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary

Savannah River Mission Completion donated $10,000 to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School to...
Savannah River Mission Completion donated $10,000 to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School to support science, technology, engineering, and math education efforts. From left, SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson, Allendale County Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore, Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School Principal Sheila Leath, and SRMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Barth.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, recently presented a $10,000 donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School.

The $10,000 grant will support the elementary school’s science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson presented the donation to Allendale County Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore and Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School Principal Sheila Leath, saying SRMC is proud to support Allendale County schools.

MORE | $5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children

“This donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary is an investment in the future,” Olson said. “STEM teaching starts in elementary school, so we want to be a part of reaching these students at an early age.”

Gilmore stated that the donation will provide important STEM resources for classrooms.

“Our mission is to create an environment that ensures every student reaches a high level of academic achievement,” Gilmore said. “This donation is going directly to the students who need it most.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, which deals with nuclear materials, employs around 10,000 people and covers 310 square miles in parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
Deputies looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
Martinez man dies after truck overturns in Aiken County
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Veterans hospital invites public to participate in blood drive
Reverend Larry Fryer
One on One with Richard Rogers | A statue for Martin Luther King Jr.
Golden Harvest Food Bank continues to see elevated need in the CSRA.
Food bank getting new refrigerated truck from restaurant company
The 2021 Trash Bash at the Border
Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title