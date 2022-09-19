Shooting leaves victim critically injured in Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting victim was found critically injured in Wilkes County, rescuers reported Monday afternoon.

Wilkes County Emergency Medical Services reported shortly before 5 p.m. that rescuers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Baltimore Road and Ashley Park Drive.

One victim was treated on scene and airlifted to the trauma center at Augusta University Medical Center “in very critical condition,” rescuers said.

The victim was found alone in the back seat of a car.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

