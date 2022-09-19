Submit Photos/Videos
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight

prison death statistics
(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) says he has some shocking new details to reveal around deaths in American prisons.

Ossoff is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He and the committee’s ranking member, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.), announced they will hold a hearing on Tuesday “on their bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails.”

Ossoff told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “We will be revealing some shocking findings about a lack of oversight, a wide spread, lack of oversight of deaths in prisons and jails in America.”

Johnson said, “I’ve worked very cooperatively with the chairman of the Subcommittee Investigations, and this is largely based on a GAO report which will highlight in this hearing.”

In a press release, Johnson added, “The Department of Justice has yet again attempted to undermine the duties of this Subcommittee to carry out its constitutional oversight responsibilities. I look forward to questioning them on their lack of transparency at our hearing on the Department’s inadequate implementation of the Death in Custody Reporting Act.”

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to Gray Television’s request for a comment on the upcoming hearing.

