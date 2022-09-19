Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, school board on game shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has not said the shootings are related but have named four suspects in their investigations so far.

Deputies say Marquis Lee was arrested Sunday in connection to the Josey shooting for having a weapon on school grounds.

Deputies say Jamel Robinson is still wanted for aggravated assault and having a weapon on school grounds.

Roosevelt Demmons and Santana Mance were arrested and charged in the Laney High shooting Friday night. Both face aggravated assault charges.

With Laney High’s homecoming game on Friday, we checked in with the sheriff’s office and school board to see if they have any plans for extra security measures going forward.

Right now, the school board president says no.

He says there are initial thoughts on the drawing board but no changes yet. The word we got from the board of education is as of now, the county says even what happened, it’s still safe to go to games.

Earlier Coverage:

“Is it safe to come to the events? Yes, it’s safe,” said Chief Deputy of Operations with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Patrick Clayton.

He says even with these events taking place on back-to-back days, there was a certain motive beyond what happened,

“What I know so far with both of these events is that these were people that came looking for trouble, and they found it,” he said.

The Richmond County School Board President Charlie Hannah also says to not be alarmed.

“At the end of the day, when people come inside an event in the school system they should feel safe,” he said.

They’re continuing to strive for safety inside and outside the staduim.

“We’re always assessing the situation, including the outside perimeter. That’s always an assessment,” said Hannah.

The sheriff’s office is looking to help when situations outside the stadium could occur.

Clayton said: “When the events are closing is for us to supplement their manpower and have a higher presence just to make everyone feel safer.”

Hannah says that we cannot stop supporting the students because of these events.

“If we stopped doing what we’re doing as a society and join ourselves and supporting our children. We’re giving them the victory. Let’s not give the bad guys the victory,” said Hannah.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.