North Columbia Elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary was recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School.

It is one of only 297 schools in the nation to receive the award and the fifth in Columbia County.

On Monday, they held a celebration where they gathered all the kids to make the big announcement.

It was smiles all around. Congrats from News 12 NBC 26!

