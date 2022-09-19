North Columbia Elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary was recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School.
It is one of only 297 schools in the nation to receive the award and the fifth in Columbia County.
On Monday, they held a celebration where they gathered all the kids to make the big announcement.
It was smiles all around. Congrats from News 12 NBC 26!
