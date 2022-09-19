Submit Photos/Videos
Megabus partners with Southeastern Stages, add 16 routes

(WMC Action News 5)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add 16 direct routes to their Atlanta offerings. The routes expand Atlanta’s direct offerings to cities in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The new routes will leave from the Southeastern Stages bus stop at 232 Forsyth St. All other Megabus routes leave from the Civic Center MARTA Station.

Tickets for the new routes are available now. The new routes begin Sept. 26.

The new direct routes are:

  • Aikens, Sc.
  • Athens, Ga.
  • Augusta, Ga.
  • Camden, Sc.
  • Columbia, Sc.
  • Conyers, Ga.
  • Fayetteville, Nc.
  • Florence, Sc.
  • Greensboro, Ga.
  • Madison, Ga.
  • Myrtle Beach, Sc.
  • Raleigh, Nc.
  • Sumter, Sc.
  • Thomson, Ga.
  • Washington, Ga.

