I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors.

At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.

When the ITEAM exposed possible criminal behavior, the mug-shots started piling up for Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.

During our years-long investigation, at least one of them was arrested in Richmond, Columbia, Aiken, McDuffie, Lincoln, and Putnam counties.

Wednesday, the married couple will have to answer to their charges in Columbia County where they each face 27 felonies, or 54 total felony charges, representing 27 different families.

They checked back in at the Bonsack home because that’s where the stakes are now higher. That’s because there’s a lien on their home.

Bruce and Heather Alford never paid the concrete company. “Too long. Too, too long. It’s been four years.” Says Missy Bonsack

We first introduced you to Missy Bonsack back in 2019, not long after her family moved here from Missouri so their daughter Lucy could receive treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Her doctors suggested a therapy pool, so they hired the Alfords.

“There’s a lot of people who say, ‘Oh, you got a pool, you got a pool.’ It wasn’t what I paid for.”

For starters, we witnessed some concrete evidence.

Our cameras captured concrete still splattered on the house.

What’s on the ground is also splattered and cracking - and the ITEAM observed why that may be.

A young child was captured on film as part of the work crew.

At night, the light that illuminates the liner shows that it is far from smooth.

They dumped dirt on their flat backyard and never hauled it off.

Missy told the ITEAM that another builder, Pete Alewine Pool, and Spa, fixed an electrical issue for free just to keep her family safe. “He said look, I’d like to come out because we had an electrical cord running from our pump into our house.”

It’s also not the Alford’s only charges connected to a therapy pool.

A local Baptist Preacher wanted a pool to help with his wife’s Parkinson’s disease.

“Aquatic therapy because we drive. We live out in Appling and we drive downtown three days a week to do physical training for Parkinson’s.” Paul Morris was one of these families who walked through these doors in Columbia County Magistrate Court.

Morris and most of these other families first started with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office – reporting the Alfords ripped them off.

Morris paid the couple 66 thousand dollars for what looked a lot like – a big hole in the dirt.

This is the unfinished pool at the home of yet another Columbia County family, Tracie, and Joel Bacon, who hosted a pool party of sorts before that hearing. It’s a club none of them wanted to join.

“And we’re all sitting here because we have no pools.” Bill Powell tells us. “It’s been...it’s just been awful. It’s been a horrible experience.” Says Heather.

But for the Bacons, who are both navy vets, this was especially painful.

“He told us he was a disabled vet who got hit by an IED, and that really brought us in, with the guarantee that it would be done in time. Yeah. Yeah. So.” All of this is what Morris says he was trying to stop. “I even cautioned the Columbia County Sheriffs. I said if you don’t do something with my case, you’re going to be dealing with more cases. And that’s the truth. So I’m glad there’s an all-stop for Heather and Bruce Alford at least in this industry and I hope they don’t open any other businesses in Columbia County.” For the last four years, the only thing that’s opened are court cases against them, including another one in bankruptcy court.

Lawyers for a bank, using 18 pages of our ITEAM reports and my F acebook posts to try to prove the Alfords lied to get a “small business association loan” for $150,000.

Court documents show they closed their business a “mere 11 days” after they got the money. Lauren says she wants to know – where is all of that cash?

“That’s what I want to know. I mean, where is the investigation on these guys? Why isn’t anyone watching their every move? Why were they let out of jail all these times?” All questions missy hopes to get answered Wednesday in court. But, that’s not all. “I want to see them be held accountable. I want to see them have to pay back and I want to see them have to serve some time for that.” Adds Missy Bonsack.

She wants actual jail time. But in the end, she says she’s just happy the courts started to see the Alfords the way she and the other victims did, as criminals, and not just bad at business.

“You have been on and stayed on, to make sure that that this be forefront on the news. These last four years. I absolutely. Do not believe that this would have happened.”

Bonsack to the ITEAM’s Meredith Anderson shared, “And I know I can speak for every one of the families that we are so thankful that you did this.” To put in perspective how long this has gone on, it started before one of the victims was pregnant. She has since given birth to two children.

No word why it’s taken four years, but it’s fair to point out covid did delay all court cases and Columbia County’s split from the Augusta circuit likely slowed it as well.

I’ll be in court on Wednesday and of course, will keep you posted.

So far, Bruce Alford pleaded guilty to his charges in Putnam county.

In 2019, he was given first offender status and placed on 10 years probation and was ordered to pay $9,600 in restitution.

Now going into this week’s hearing, he can no longer be a first offender.

