Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heat wave on the way for the upcoming work week. Record highs possible by Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies are expected across the region with overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 60s. Winds will stay light and variable generally less than 5 mph.

A late season warm-up is on tap for the upcoming work week. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Friday this week. Humidity levels look to rise slightly through Thursday before sharply declining once again behind a late week cold front. We can still expect fairly mild nights with lows in the lower 60s today and Tuesday, warming into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

