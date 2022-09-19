Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by clear, mild nights will continue to be the theme through the weekend, then a bit of a September heat wave moves in for the upcoming work week. The dry pattern will continue as well with no rain at all in the forecast for at least the next week.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight across the region with overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 60s. Winds will stay light and variable generally less than 5 mph eventually calming down overnight.

Another warm-up late in the season is on tap for the upcoming work week. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity levels look to rise slightly through Thursday before sharply declining once again behind a late week cold front. We can still expect fairly mild nights with lows in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, warming into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

