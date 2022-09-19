Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Quiet, dry and warm weather expected this week. High temperatures will be above average in the 90s through Thursday. Dry cold front moves through late Thursday and brings us a cooler outlook Friday through the weekend.

Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping through the 70s this evening and then bottom out in the mid to low 60s early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Another nice day on tap Tuesday with light winds out of the north and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer and reach the low 90s.

Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-60s. The warming trend keeps on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. Sunny skies expected for the rest of the work week. Dry cold front moves through late Thursday and drops our temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

Morning lows Friday are looking chilly for this time of year in the mid to low 50s, possible upper 40s in a few northern counties. Skies will stay sunny Friday as high pressure builds in behind the front. Highs Friday will be cooler in the low 80s.

Nice weather expected this weekend with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

