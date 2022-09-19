2 people shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims deceased on the scene. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators and members of the crime scene unit soon arrived on the scene and the early stages of the investigation got underway.

Deputies had no information about a suspect or suspects.

News 12 has a crew on the way to the location that’s near the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s uptown location off Wrightsboro Road.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.