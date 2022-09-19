Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
Deputies looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
Martinez man dies after truck overturns in Aiken County
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Man gets life in prison for murder of woman found buried in his backyard, officials say
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
Fix your credit
Four ways to raise your credit score
This will be the only after-hours entrance open to visitors at Augusta University Health.
AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors