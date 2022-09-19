Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses.

The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St.

Also served by the new route will be:

Aiken, S.C., from a stop outside the Quick Pantry convenient store at 2170 University Parkway.

Thomson, Ga., from a bus stop at 1850 Old Washington Road.

Washington, Ga., from a stop near the Uptown Texaco gas station at 117 E. Robert Toombs Ave.

People getting on at the stops will be able to get to and from Atlanta; Athens, Ga., Camden, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; Conyers, Ga.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Florence, S.C.; Greensboro, Ga.; Madison, Ga.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Sumter, S.C.

Tickets for the new routes are available now . The new routes begin Sept. 26.

