Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

Megabus
Megabus(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses.

The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St.

MORE | Volunteers come together to pick up trash at the border

Also served by the new route will be:

  • Aiken, S.C., from a stop outside the Quick Pantry convenient store at 2170 University Parkway.
  • Thomson, Ga., from a bus stop at 1850 Old Washington Road.
  • Washington, Ga., from a stop near the Uptown Texaco gas station at 117 E. Robert Toombs Ave.

People getting on at the stops will be able to get to and from Atlanta; Athens, Ga., Camden, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; Conyers, Ga.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Florence, S.C.; Greensboro, Ga.; Madison, Ga.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Sumter, S.C.

Tickets for the new routes are available now. The new routes begin Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
Deputies looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
Martinez man dies after truck overturns in Aiken County
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Savannah River Mission Completion donated $10,000 to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School to...
SRS contractor donates $10K to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary
Fist bump
Jobs rebound to all-time high in Ga., pre-pandemic level in S.C.
One of the biggest industries in SC is ending for the season.
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina
Railroad
EXPLAINER: Here’s how a railroad strike would impact your life