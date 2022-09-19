Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman

Kacey Skeens, 34
Kacey Skeens, 34(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kacey Skeens, 34, was last seen on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on Ga-305, heading towards Keysville Community Store.

Skeens is five foot three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Skeens, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

