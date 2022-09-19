AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members.

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.

Here's a map of the after-hours entrance to Augusta University Health. (Contributed)

During these times, all other entrances are for exit only. During after-hours and on weekends/holidays, AU Health security staff members will screen people entering the hospital and escort them as needed.

Signage will be placed at entrances to help patients and support people navigate appropriately. Employees can continue to access all entrances with their employee badges.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.