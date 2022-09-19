9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For several years, nine-year-old Austin Thomason was used to being bullied at school, and let down on his birthday.

“No one showed at my party, only family,” he said.

But his ninth birthday is one for the books. After a story from CBS46 aired earlier this month, thousands of cards and gifts started pouring in.

“Over 15,000 cards that we’ve received,” said his mother, Amber Sosebee.

His birthday party was held Sunday at Local Church Forsyth. Dozens of people drove far and wide to put a smile on his face.

“His mom said he is a little autistic, he gets bullied and nobody comes to his parties and that spoke to my heart,” said Angel Turner, an attendee who drove in from Alabama.

Akivia Lewis drove an hour to the party and she felt was worth it.

“I’m a sucker for kids. Seeing that no one showed up, I immediately reached out to his aunt and I was like what can I do?” said Lewis.

The party was filled with music, love, laughter, Spiderman and Chuck-E-Cheese himself. Austin, who couldn’t stay off the water slide, was in awe.

“People are showing up, people I don’t know, cops, fire trucks,” he said.

Kind gestures from complete strangers were reminders that he is loved and appreciated.

“Austin I just want to tell you you’re special, you’re everything, you can be any and everything,” said Lewis.

“You are a precious gift from God and you should always feel special,” said Turner.

From CBS46, Happy Birthday Austin.

