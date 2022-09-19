$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology.

4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices nationwide, including in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

The new grant will allow 4-H to increase the reach of the Computer Science Career Pathways program, where rural and underserved children can learn computer science skills.

“In South Carolina, we are thrilled to continue to support this great effort and appreciate the opportunity National 4-H Council and Google have provided,” said 4-H Youth Development assistant director Ashley Burns.

