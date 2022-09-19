Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested in connection to “shots fired” at Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium...
Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
Officials say two are injured but taken to near by medical facility.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
Jasmin and Aamirah Allen
Deputies locate missing Augusta mom, and 2 year old daughter
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is charged in connection to a...
RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after vehicle accident in Orangeburg County