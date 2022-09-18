Volunteers come together to pick up trash at the border

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both sides of the Savannah River competed for one goal: which city could pick up the most volunteers and the most trash.

At the second annual Trash Bash at the Border, volunteers spoke on why they want to continue keeping their community clean.

The bright vests were out and so were the trash bags. .

Inside volunteer Patricia Burkey’s bag, you could find just about anything that came to mind.

“Lots of food containers,” Burkey said. “Beer cans, a lot of styrofoam cans, water bottles. Strapping, just all kinds of lots of styrofoam. And chicken bones.”

She was just one of a few dozen picking up trash on the North Augusta side of the river.

“It doesn’t look like a lot but it is full and very heavy,” Burkey said.

A heavy bag is what she wanted to avoid.

“I just don’t like to litter and anytime I see it, I try to join one of these teams and come out,” Burkey said.

Coming out for one goal: to keep the Savannah River looking beautiful, Greg LaBelle, owner of Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rental said.

Across the river in Augusta, the people were out and so was the trash.

“It’s endless, we get a lot of bottles, random objects,” LaBelle said. “But you know, it’s all together it’s litter. And that’s what we need to remove from the river. So it’s, you know, clean for both our visitors and residents.”

Whether in the woods or on the water, the two communities separated by water joined together.

“This is our front porch, we want it to be stellar,” LaBelle said. “To be able to show the residents and, you know, visitors of Augusta that it doesn’t matter which side you’re on, we’re all in it for the greater good.”

It’s the greater good serving as a win-win for both communities.

Organizers are sending their trash to the landfill. While they won’t have exact numbers on the turnout and trash collected until Monday, this year’s event had a greater turnout than last year and with it, more trash collected.

