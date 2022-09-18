RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in relation to a shooting at Josey High School’s Homecoming game on Saturday.

News 12 previously reported the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. outside of the football stadium. The Richmond County School District later confirmed the shooting happened when their homecoming post game tailgate was wrapping up.

According to the Sheriff’s office an altercation took place before the shooting, and two victims were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Deputies located two victims who appeared to have sustained one gunshot wound; both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning this subject, is asked to contact investigators at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4850, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

