One person dead after vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

Accident on US Highway 301 South
South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, September 18th, a single-vehicle accident happened on US Highway 301 leaving one person dead.

At 10 a.m., the driver was moving south on US Highway 301 when the vehicle collided with the road’s median and overturned into a creek.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

