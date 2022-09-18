One person dead after vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, September 18th, a single-vehicle accident happened on US Highway 301 leaving one person dead.

At 10 a.m., the driver was moving south on US Highway 301 when the vehicle collided with the road’s median and overturned into a creek.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.