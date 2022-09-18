Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Warm and dry this weekend. Heat wave on the way for the upcoming work week.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast and the latest forecast...
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast and the latest forecast advisory for Tropical Storm Fiona.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by clear, mild nights will continue to be the theme through the weekend, then a bit of a September heat wave moves in for the upcoming work week. The dry pattern will continue as well with no rain at all in the forecast for at least the next week.

Morning lows Sunday will again be on the cool side for mid-September with lows in the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine with low humidity will warm highs into middle to upper 80s with winds from the northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

A pretty big warm up for this late in the season is on tap for next week. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity, however, will remain quite low, meaning we can still expect fairly mild nights with lows in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, warming into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested in connection to “shots fired” at Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium...
Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game
Quinten Lister
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast and the latest forecast...
Saturday AM Weather Update - 09/17/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast and the latest forecast...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Low humidity and lots of sun in the forecast this weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Gorgeous weather this evening for High School Forecast, Border Bash, and Arts in the Heart
Riley's 4 PM Forecast