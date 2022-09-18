Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warm and dry this weekend. Heat wave on the way for the upcoming work week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by clear, mild nights will continue to be the theme through the weekend, then a bit of a September heat wave moves in for the upcoming work week. The dry pattern will continue as well with no rain at all in the forecast for at least the next week.

Morning lows Sunday will again be on the cool side for mid-September with lows in the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine with low humidity will warm highs into the middle to upper 80s with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Another warm-up late in the season is on tap for the upcoming work week. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity, however, will remain quite low, meaning we can still expect fairly mild nights with lows in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, warming into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

