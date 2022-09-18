Submit Photos/Videos
BOLO: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

James Salvo, 48
James Salvo, 48(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

James Salvo, 48, was last seen on Friday, September 16 around 9:00 p.m. wearing a pink Carhart t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots and a silver necklace.

He is about six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about Salvo’s whereabouts is encourages to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

