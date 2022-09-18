Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating vehicle death of Martinez man

Martinez man found dead on Sand Bar Ferry Road
(Source: MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Martinez, Georgia man.

On Saturday, September 17th, the Coroner’s Office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island at 12 p.m. noon where a vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch.

The driver found inside the vehicle was identified as 45-year-old Paul E. Marsh Jr., who was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the accident happened hours before the vehicle was discovered, where a 2005 Dodge Dakota Truck was traveling east on Sand Bar Ferry Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail, and overturned.

The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation and a toxicology analysis is pending.

