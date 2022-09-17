Submit Photos/Videos
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
North Augusta Department of Public Safety(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heavy law enforcement presence led to the arrest of two people in North Augusta on Friday morning.

North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions.

After serving the warrant, David Hall was arrested for charges relating to fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm.

Brittany Cook was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

News 12 will continue to follow this story and bring any updates that become available.

