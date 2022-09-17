Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is off to an impressive start to the new year, and Friday night was homecoming for the Bears.

There’s only one way to describe the Burke County homecoming game.

Massive, 5,000 to 6,000 people enjoying themselves, listening to music, dancing, cooking on the grill,” said Darrell Smith, tailgater.

Trenton Terrell, another tailgater said: “I’ve got ribs, chicken, burgers, dogs, we’re doing it all.”

Smith is usually one to check in at his friend’s tailgate.

“It is permissible to eat off of other grills. I’ll eat off of every grill out here. I’ll eat some chicken and eat off every grill out here,” he said.

While the fans celebrate, it’s been a tough week of prep for the players.

Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker said: “Every head coach in America will tell you how much they love homecoming week. We’ll definitely be tested and it’s definitely one of those games, as a fan, that you love.”

For the players, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“There are a lot of guys that get to play in an atmosphere like this so don’t take it for granted, go out and play well, and I hope our fans have that same mentality,” said Parker.

It’s all about bringing old and young generations back together.

“It means the world. This is where we started in Burke County, so to come home and meet with old classmates and remember old memories is priceless,” he said.

