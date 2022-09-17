Edgefield Co. schools announce district teacher, support staff employee of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District announced its district’s teacher of the year and district’s support staff employee of the year.

Merriwether Elementary School Tiffany Burton is the teacher of the year and Strom Thurmond High School special needs aide Hunter Wilson is the district’s support staff employee of the year.

The annual celebration was hosted by Pine Ridge Country Club.

“Tiffany Burton and Hunter Wilson and our 2022 teacher of the year and support staff of the year honorees are all outstanding representatives of the type of excellence in education we find present in so many of our classrooms and schools,” stated Edgefield County School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. “We are honored to celebrate them today and every day for all they do for our students and school district family.”

Burton thanked her administrators and colleagues for providing love and support during her 10 years at the school.

From Left: Tiffany Burton, Hunter Wilson (Contributed)

“I have such amazing support from everyone at Merriwether Elementary because without them there is no way I could do what I do,” said Burton. “Merriwether Elementary is such a great place to be and an amazing place to teach. This is something that’s amazing that I will cherish forever.”

Wilson also thanked his coworkers for their support.

“I’ve had the utmost support from my colleagues at Strom Thurmond High School,” he said. “This is a moment I will never forget, and I really appreciate this opportunity.”

From Left: Tiffany Burton, Hunter Wilson (Contributed)

The 2022 Bus Driver of the Year Natoshia Ryan and 2022 District Office Support Staff Employee of the Year Kenneth Jackson were also recognized.

2022 Bus Driver of the Year Natoshia Ryan. (Contributed)

The 2022 teachers of the year: Ashley Richards of Douglas Elementary School, Kimberly Rowe of Johnston Elementary School, Tiffany Burton of Merriwether Elementary School, Leigh Raines of W.E. Parker Elementary School, Julie Hewston of Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School, Diane Knight of Merriwether Middle School, Paul Bundy of Strom Thurmond High School, and Michelle Smith of the Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center.

2022 District Office Support Staff Employee of the Year Kenneth Jackson. (Contributed)

The 2022 support staff employees of the year: Allean Oliphant of Douglas Elementary School, Brandy Carroll of Johnston Elementary School, John Oliphant of Merriwether Elementary School, Nikki Burden of W.E. Parker Elementary School, Deborah Williams of Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School, DeWayne Lee of Merriwether Middle School, Hunter Wilson of Strom Thurmond High School, and Sunny Covar of the Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.