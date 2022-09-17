Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call near Laney High football game

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, deputies responded to a ‘shots fired’ call near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium.

Laney football players were playing against Thomson High School when the alleged shots were fired.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:06 p.m.

According to RCSS Chief Public Relations Officer Lynthia Ross, “Richmond County School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were en route to respond when they heard shots fired.  Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots.  The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”

MORE | Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High

Thomson was leading 15-14.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

