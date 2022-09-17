Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by clear, mild nights will continue to be the theme through the weekend, then a bit of a September heat wave moves in for the upcoming work week. The dry pattern will continue as well with no rain at all in the forecast for at least the next week.

Saturday will get off to a cool start with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity can be expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the east at 4 to 8 mph. Clear and comfortable conditions can be expected for Arts in the Heart Saturday evening with temperatures falling into the middle 70s by sunset at 7:31 p.m.

Morning lows Sunday will again be on the cool side for mid-September with lows in the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine with low humidity will warm highs into middle to upper 80s with winds from the northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

A pretty big warm up for this late in the season is on tap for next week. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity, however, will remain quite low, meaning we can still expect fairly mild nights with lows in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, warming into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

