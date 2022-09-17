Submit Photos/Videos
BREAKING NEWS: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School

Officials say two are injured
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting that happened at Josey High School this afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 5:30 p.m.

We’re told two victims appeared to be shot, and both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They say it happened outside the football stadium.

The sheriff’s office says an altercation was reported before the shooting.

Richmond County School District released a statement responding to the incident.

A spokesperson says the incident happened as homecoming tailgate activities were wrapping up.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for more updates.

