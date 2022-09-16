Submit Photos/Videos
Victim shot in Aiken robbery before suspect caught in Augusta after chase

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured.

At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.

As deputies arrived, a vehicle was fleeing the scene. Deputies pursued it up Highway 19 to Interstate 20, where the vehicle traveled west to Exit 16, eventually got on I-520 and fled across the state line into Richmond County to the Laney Walker neighborhood.

The suspect got out and ran on foot on Sea Isle Drive near Hornsby Elementary and Middle Schools.

He was eventually taken into custody and turned over to Richmond County deputies and will await extradition, according to authorities.

The robbery victim, a 69-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to an Augusta hospital.

We’re working to learn the name of the suspect.

