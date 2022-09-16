Students look to the future after attending CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of high school students from all over the CSRA gathered at the James Brown Arena for college night.

More than 90 colleges and universities were represented in Augusta to answer questions on everything from tuition to admission and everything in between.

And they were thankful to do it face to face.

“I like stuff in person. Virtual was absolutely terrible for me. So it’s just nice to see a lot of people come out today and actually enjoy and want to go to all these colleges,” said Caitlyn Krout, a student.

Kennedy Manor, a junior at Butler High School, entered the JBA with her eyes set on one goal, the future.

“I’m filling out a chart. I’m just asking some basic questions about the deadline, when I can sign to go to the school, enrollment rate for undergraduate,” she said.

She came in with questions, and Kim Mitchell, the event organizer, tells us the goal is for her to leave with them answered.

“I really like the fact that the student is here with their parents because it’s sort of a divide and conquer. There’s really too much to kind of take everything in,” said Mitchell.

Parents like Dominique Manor were invited to come and learn as well.

“I just love it because it gives children the opportunity to get in good colleges, get the experience and grab on scholarships to help, you know, parents,” she said.

Manor says she is advocating for more events like this.

“We need more things like this to help kids get into colleges and want to be able to go to a good college,” she said.

They gave away 10 $1,000 scholarships. It was simple. You had to be senior, have a GPA of 2.5, and put your name in the drawing.

Mitchell says she hopes to see this event for many more years to come and it is open for all ages.

