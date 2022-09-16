Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man has been arrested for animal cruelty after investigators say he was intentionally starving his two dogs.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reports Joseph Farkas is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement.

Authorities said the dogs were emaciated and in a state of paralysis when they arrived at Farkas’ home, and the animals required emergency medical treatment.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Farkas was intentionally starving the dogs to death, and investigators called what they saw “disturbing.”

Ivey called Farkas “evil” as investigators said he left a sealed bag of dog food in direct view of the two dogs, contributing to their further suffering and torment. Investigators said the bag wasn’t opened for at least a month.

“What kind of sick, demented, and cruel person does that to a helpless animal,” Ivey said.

Farkas reportedly refused to open the door when authorities came to his home to arrest him. Ivey said he tried to drink liquid detergent to avoid going to jail.

“You [Farkas] deserve to be under the jail, but since the law only allows me to put you in it, that’ll have to do,” Ivey said.

The sheriff said the rescued dogs are recovering thanks to their veterinary team and remain out of Farkas’ care.

“We have zero tolerance for crime and zero tolerance for animal cruelty,” Ivey said.

