Police: Woman stole ex’s license plate, hit him with a vehicle

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a woman was arrested after hitting her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle.

Winter Leonard, 26, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police responded to the Park Place Apartments on Sunday just before 9 p.m.

The victim told officers he was texting Leonard earlier in the day, saying to her, “he just wanted his belongings.”

Later, Leonard came to the apartment complex, telling the victim that she brought some of his property. However, the suspect began stealing his vehicle’s license plate and began recording the victim, an incident report stated. The victim also began recording as he was calling 911.

Leonard then turned her vehicle, accelerated towards the victim and hit him with her front right bumper and windshield, the incident report stated. Police say the victim went flying through the air and landed on the grass portion of the curb as Leonard left the area.

Officers noticed lacerations to the upper portion of the victim’s right arm. He did not go to the hospital.

Investigators asked the man if he thought the suspect could kill him, and he said he does.

The warrant for Leonard’s arrest did not include a charge for stealing the license plate, as the victim did not want to press charges. The victim also did not want to press charges for the domestic violence incident; however, officers told him that the state picks up domestic violence charges regardless.

