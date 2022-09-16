Pedestrian struck on Mike Padgett Hwy at Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck in Richmond County in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dispatch says the call for the incident happened at 5:14 a.m., and EMS was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Mike Padgett Hwy and Tobacco Rd.

There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

We will provide updates as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.