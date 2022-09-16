Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pedestrian struck on Mike Padgett Hwy at Tobacco Road

d
d(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck in Richmond County in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dispatch says the call for the incident happened at 5:14 a.m., and EMS was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Mike Padgett Hwy and Tobacco Rd.

There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

We will provide updates as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for September 16
988
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported
Kennedy Manor
Students look to the future after attending CSRA College Night