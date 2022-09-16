Partnership brings fitness to residents at Ervin Tower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center is expanding its efforts in underserved communities.

Earlier this year, we told you about the organization opening a new store bringing fresh fruits and veggies to people living at the Peabody Apartments.

Now the program is offering the residents at Ervin Towers free group fitness classes.

“Here at Ervin Towers, they wanted to have more access to physical activity. We worked with Fleet Feet, and we work with the Kroc Center to help provide those. We have a really high rate of obesity across the state but particularly in Richmond County.”

The hope is these programs will lower people’s health risks.

