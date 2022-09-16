Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said.

Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.

While trying to defuse the physical altercation and separate the involved students, one of the school resource deputies deployed his oleoresin capsicum spray “to gain compliance and to safely detain the combative students” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Several students suffered residual effects causing irritation and other discomfort, the agency said.

Emergency medical crews and others rendered aid to the students.

The students directly involved with the physical altercation were detained and the parents of all students directly and indirectly involved were notified.

The incident is still ongoing, and charges are pending, deputies said.

It all happened as the school prepared to celebrate its football homecoming with a game Friday night against Oconee County. It also comes on the heels of announcement of new rules for home football games , where students under 14 won’t be allowed in the stadium “unless accompanied by a responsible adult.”

