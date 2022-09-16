Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Columbia Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon School

North Columbia Elementary School
North Columbia Elementary School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary is among six Georgia schools being recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

MORE | 3 more schools tighten rules on kids at football games

Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. The Georgia schools named 2022 recipients of the honor are:

  • Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District
  • Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson City School District
  • Jones Elementary School, Bremen City School District
  • Kings Chapel Elementary School, Houston County School District
  • North Columbia Elementary School, Columbia County School District
  • Trion Middle School, Trion City School District

“I am so proud of them for receiving this well-deserved national recognition. National Blue Ribbon Schools create exciting, welcoming, and encouraging school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and succeed,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Each of these six schools has represented Georgia on the national stage with great distinction.”

MORE | 5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated through a separate process by the Council for American Private Education.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

Latest News

Arts in the Heart
Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta
Border Bash celebrations underway at SRP Park
Border Bash celebrations underway at SRP Park
Burke County High School
Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High
Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower
Congress to get final report from panel aiming to rename Fort Gordon