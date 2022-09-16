North Columbia Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon School

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary is among six Georgia schools being recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. The Georgia schools named 2022 recipients of the honor are:

Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District

Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson City School District

Jones Elementary School, Bremen City School District

Kings Chapel Elementary School, Houston County School District

North Columbia Elementary School, Columbia County School District

Trion Middle School, Trion City School District

“I am so proud of them for receiving this well-deserved national recognition. National Blue Ribbon Schools create exciting, welcoming, and encouraging school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and succeed,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Each of these six schools has represented Georgia on the national stage with great distinction.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated through a separate process by the Council for American Private Education.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.