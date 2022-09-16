Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Victim shot in Aiken robbery before suspect caught in Augusta after chase
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate
This photo provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz. Jr. Dr....
Doctor accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death