Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Peach Orchard at I-520.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:27 p.m Thursday.

Additional details are limited. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.