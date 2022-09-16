Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Peach Orchard at I-520.
According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:27 p.m Thursday.
Additional details are limited. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
