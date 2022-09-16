‘Her memory will live on’: Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locals have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

We were in Aiken, where the community is writing and leaving tributes.

The best part, those tributes will be sent off Buckingham Palace.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the royal family and the queen is just such a beautiful person,” said Mary Morris, Aiken resident. “Her memory will live on forever.”

George Funeral Home is giving fans like Morris the chance to pay their respects without going across the pond.

“It’s just unbelievable that we have got this opportunity to show our respect and send our condolences to the royal family,” she said.

Cody Anderson is the owner and director of George Funeral Home.

He said, “It’s been wonderful to see the community respond. There have been people that were in London when the queen’s coronation took place. There are people that had experiences in the United Kingdom and all across the world.”

We also signed the book.

“It’s just so wonderful to be able to offer this opportunity to the community,” said Anderson.

It’s more than just a chance to give condolences.

Director and Celebrant Scott Ayers said: “We have a signed order from both her and Phillip, which is a rare document.”

It’s also highlighting her reign as queen over the last 70 years, with royal artifacts dating back to the 1930s.

“She is the one constant, and the one thing that has been stable in this world for so many years,” he said. “This will be a time, unlike any of us will ever witness in history again. That is why this was important for us to share this,” he said.

All the artifacts on display come from Ayer’s and Anderson’s collections. The display will be set up Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

